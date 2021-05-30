It looks like it’s only a matter of time before Crytek officially confirms the existence of Crysis Collection, which includes remastered versions of all three games.

A week after the franchise’s official Twitter account teased a remaster of Crysis 2, it published the following tweets:

3 — Crysis (@Crysis) May 28, 2021

The Crysis Collection, or whatever the final product is titled, was first leaked last November when internet sleuths got a hold of Crytek’s internal development documents. The developer never officially confirmed the leaks, but its recent tweets pretty much corroborate the reports.

Fans now have more reason to believe that the entire leak was accurate, including the existence of a multiplatform sequel to Microsoft-exclusive Ryse: Son of Rome. Crytek is also likely to jump into the battle royale space with Crysis, a project referred to as Crysis Next in the documents with the following description:

A free-to-play battle royale game where hundreds of players collide in fast-paced combat. Visual customization, adaptive nanosuit powers, and visually spectacular combat in an immersive world creates the ultimate live streaming experience. The Crysis franchise has all the features to make a battle royale stand out. The gameplay. The style and setting. High production value.

We can also expect Crysis VR, Robinson 2, and Hunt Mobile at some point.

As usual, we’ll keep our eyes peeled and update our readers when we have more information. Based on Crytek’s Twitter activity, it’s likely that Crysis Collection will be announced within the next two weeks. Stay tuned.