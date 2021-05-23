Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that Scarlet Nexus Demo Edition, which is out now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, will release on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on Friday, May 28th.

Players will be able to control either Yuito or Kasane, and play up to the first boss encounter. A description of the demo reads:

Players can join the ranks of the OSF and take the control of either Yuito or Kasane for some psychokinesic action until the first boss encounter. Yuito fights with close-ranged attacks thanks to his swords and can borrow Pyrokinesis, Teleportation, Clairvoyance and Sclerokinesis powers from his team members. On her side, Kanase specializes in mid-ranged attacks with flying knives. In addition, she can use the following powers depending on the composition of her party: Electrokinesis, Hypervelocity, Invisibility and Duplication.

Preordering Scarlet Nexus will net you the following bonuses:

Special battle attire set “Audio”

Additional attachment “Face Vision: Seal”

Additional attachment “Dream Catcher”

Additional attachment set “Shoulder Baki (11)”

Alongside the standard $60 edition, a $80 digital deluxe edition will be available with the following content:

The full game

Battle attire set “Red”

Digital soundtrack

Digital art book

Additional attachment “The Others”

An official overview is as follows:

In a far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it. Just as humanity was entering this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity.

The full game will release on June 25th for all platforms, followed by a Sunrise-produced anime series sometime later this summer.