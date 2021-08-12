Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that it’ll release a demo for Tales of Arise on August 18th for all platforms including the PlayStation 4 and 5. The publisher didn’t provide any details so we currently have no information about the demo’s content and we can’t confirm if it’ll be a limited-time trial or not.

The adventure of a lifetime starts in just one month A FREE PLAY DEMO of #TalesofArise will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Series X|S on August 18th! pic.twitter.com/PCio2xwvlm — Tales of Arise (@TalesofU) August 10, 2021

After what seems like a lengthy wait, Tales of Arise will release on September 10th worldwide. It won’t feature any multiplayer elements because, according to producer Producer Yusuke Tomizawa, the game is designed to be a standalone experience where only one person “enjoys the drama.”

A synopsis is as follows:

On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise.

Those who purchase Tales of Arise on the PS4 will be entitled to the PS5 upgrade for free.