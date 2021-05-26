Ubisoft has released a new Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Title Update, which features an improvement to AI teammates, a texture overhaul, and new weapons and attachments. As with the previous Amber Sky live event, the game will also have a free weekend from May 27 to May 31, 2021. Title Update 4.0.0 will reportedly be around 23GB in size.

As part of the AI Teammate Experience update, a new teammate progression system will be added to the game that will unlock new upgrades. These upgrades will be available to any squadmate that the player has unlocked after onboarding. These abilities will then be used autonomously, and will also apply to teammates from Rainbow Six Siege. You can also choose to disable AI teammate skills via settings, as well as manage your squad size to your liking by deactivating teammates.

There are a total of 14 different upgrades through this system:

Three active unique abilities – one for each AI teammate, Fixit, Vasily, and Fury.

Two active abilities – shared across all teammates.

Nine passive abilities – for more combat efficiency and resilience.

Additionally, Ubisoft has also added unlockable items that are awarded through the completion of Teammate Challenges. These include special Emblems, Gear Patches, and Camo. New weapons and attachments have also been added to the game, including the MDR Assault Rifle, Survival M4A1, and MSR Sniper Rifle.

Character Textures have also been overhauled. Eye and teeth textures and shading have been improved, and all character faces and face type texture sizes have been doubled. New weapon skins have been added to the store, and the store itself has also seen a major overhaul to make navigation smoother.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg, too. There’s an entire list of patch notes included with the newest update that details a long line of fixes to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint‘s AI, performance, customization options, and gameplay. If you’re interested in reading the patch notes, you can check them out via the Ubisoft forums. Ubisoft has also stated that it will continue to provide new and “exciting” content to the game throughout 2021.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is currently available for PS4 and PS5. The free weekend will start on May 27, 2021 and end on May 31, 2021.