Ghost Recon: Breakpoint began a new live event, Amber Sky, today. So that as many players can take part as possible, Ubisoft has combined the start of the event with a free play weekend. The weekend is already live and will run until Monday, January 25.

Players can access the full game throughout the four day event, although a PlayStation Plus membership is required. This includes access to the latest of Ubisoft’s franchise crossover events, Amber Sky. The event sees Ghosts join forces with three Rainbow Six operatives to prevent toxic nerve gas from leaving the island of Auroa. Numerous event exclusive rewards like weapons, attachments, and figures can be earned, while players can also purchase limited time items from Maria’s shop.

Breakpoint may well be a PlayStation 4 title but that doesn’t stop PS5 players from joining in the fun and even taking advantage of some of the enhancements available on the latest console. Performance mode runs the game at 60 fps in 1080p resolution. Meanwhile, Resolution Mode features upscaled 4K at 30 fps. Those playing on the console for the first time but who have previously played on PS4 can rest easy in the knowledge their player profile, purchases and inventory will be available automatically on the PS5.

Those who have played one of the game’s previous free weekends will find their previous progress is already there so they can pick up from where they left off. As usual, once the event ends, all progress players have made will be transferred over to the full game if they decide to buy it at a later date. At the moment, the standard edition of the game is 85% off on the PlayStation Store while the Gold Edition is 80% off. The offer runs until February 4, so now seems like as good a time as any to pick it up. The free play weekend ends at 9:01 PST on January 25.

[Source: Ubisoft]