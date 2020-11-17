Ubisoft recently outlined what Ghost Recon Breakpoint players can expect when exploring Auroa on next-gen consoles. Of course, performance boosts sit center-stage. But fans will also be pleased to learn that all of their profile information, including purchases and inventory, carries over “automatically.”

Like countless other games that are playable on the new consoles, Ghost Recon Breakpoint boasts two different modes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. In Performance Mode, both platforms run the title at 60 frames per second in 1080p resolution. Meanwhile, Resolution Mode sees the PS5 version run upscaled 4K at 30 frames per second; Xbox Series X boasts 4K at 30FPS. A post on the Ubisoft blog further notes that Xbox Series S always runs Breakpoint in 1440p at 30FPS.

Transitioning from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S should be a fairly easy affair. Every player’s profile will make the cross-gen jump, carrying over both purchases and inventory items. According to the blog post, such information “will automatically be accessible on the corresponding next-gen console.”

While this seems as though players are in for a smooth transition between consoles, many may recall that Breakpoint didn’t have the easiest time getting off the ground. At launch late last year, the title suffered several setbacks. Developer Ubisoft Paris soon thereafter began rolling out updates to ensure a better experience. The first of such patches released in November 2019, fixing numerous issues and improving the cover system. Game-changing additions like Immersive Mode went live in March of this year, later followed by the long-awaited arrival of AI teammates in July.

[Source: Ubisoft via Wccftech]