Square Enix announced several Dragon Quest titles during the franchise’s 35th anniversary special livestream.

The next mainline entry, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate is currently in development with plans for a simultaneous worldwide release. However, the publisher didn’t reveal platforms and a release window.

According to a translation of the livestream by Gematsu, designer Yuji Horii described Dragon Quest XII as a dark, mature game that forces players to choose their way of life. Expect command battles to be revamped.

No further information has been released, but you can enjoy the teaser below for now.

In addition to the above, Square Enix announced a new spin-off of the Dragon Quest series called Dragon Quest Treasures. It features Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. Again, platforms and release window have yet to be revealed, but rest assured, Dragon Quest Treasures will launch simultaneously worldwide.

Check out a trailer below.

“It’s an RPG, but nothing at all like a traditional one, and that’s just about all I can say right now,” said producer Taichi Inuzuka, according to Gematsu’s translation.

Last but not least, Square Enix and developers AMATA K.K. & Team Asano announced Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake for consoles. This, too, will release simultaneously worldwide but fans will have to wait for more information, including platforms and release window.

“The HD-2D style we’re using combines pixel art with 3D effects to produce a sense of depth and atmosphere like nothing else,” producer Masaaki Hayasaki. “Our hope is that by recreating Dragon Quest III in this HD-2D style, everyone will have the change to experience the game through fresh eyes, from adults who played the original back when it was first released, to little kids picking it up for the first time.”

Check out a trailer below.

[Source: Gematsu (1)(2)(3)]