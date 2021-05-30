Biomutant‘s reception as well as the discourse surrounding the game have been a mixed bag. While some have appreciated Experiment 101’s 20-person development team’s efforts to create a vibrant open world, Biomutant‘s gameplay and lackluster execution have been widely criticized. In light of the feedback, the developer has promised bug fixes and changes including difficulty settings and video settings.

A release date for the patch has yet to be shared, but Experiment 101 has promised that it’ll go live “soon.” The update will “most likely” land on PC first, followed by other platforms.

“We are working on an update for Biomutant which we will hope to get into players’ hands soon,” the studio tweeted. “Most likely we will be able to deliver the update to PC platforms first and then to consoles. The update will include bug fixes and changes based on community feedback. We are working on the pacing of dialogues, narrator settings, difficulty settings, video settings like depth of field and motion blur, loot and enemy tuning as well as sound and combat.”

We’ll update our readers when the patch is live.