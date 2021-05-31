The Microsoft Store ended up leaking yet another game ahead of its reveal. This time, it’s university management game Two Point Campus, brought to you by the folks behind Two Point Hospital and published by SEGA. Full list of platforms and release information will be shared via an official reveal.

Two Point Campus will let players build and manage a higher education establishment – from its building to its academia. Students will be offered unique courses, including Knight School and Gastronomy.

An official overview is as follows:

It’s time to spin academia on its head! Got a yearning for learning? Or just keen to build an educational masterpiece? Campus is jam-packed with new creative tools to help you build the university of your dreams. For the first time, build in the great outdoors as you develop your own delightfully educational campus environment, housing the top teaching facilities in the land. Whether you prefer building on simple foundations, or placing every tree, you can build the university you want. Lay down pathways with new easy-to-use tools. Plant glorious collections of outdoor flora. Place benches, fountains, sculptures, hedgerows—even picket fences. The only limit is your imagination (and your in-game bank balance). But, of course, it wouldn’t be a Two Point game without a twist. Rather than typical academic fare, students in Two Point County enjoy a range of wild and wonderful courses: from Knight School (hey, we all have to learn jousting at some point in our lives), to the salivatory Gastronomy, where your students will build mouth-watering concoctions like giant pizzas and enormous pies.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Microsoft]