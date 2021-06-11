The Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live show featured more than 30 game announcements. We’ve already covered the main highlights so far, including the reveal of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Elden Ring release date and gameplay, and Deviation Games’ partnership with Sony on a “groundbreaking AAA new IP”. In case you missed the livestream we hosted yesterday, we’ve rounded up the rest of the news for you below.

Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live Main Highlights

Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live Further News

Two Point Campus Officially Announced

Leaked by Microsoft ahead of time, Two Point Campus has been officially unveiled by SEGA. Just like Two Point Hospital, the residents of Two Point County take an unconventional approach to education, with courses like Knight School and Gastronomy on offer. This time players will need to manage buildings and the great outdoors, as well as developing extra-curricular activities. The game will be released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2022.

Back 4 Blood Open Beta Start Date

Back 4 Blood will be getting a full PvP showcase on June 13, but before then the co-op zombie FPS appeared at Summer Game Fest to reveal the start date for the open beta due this summer. All players will be able to try the game on PS4 and PS5 between August 12-16. Before that, those who pre-order the game can get early access to the beta between August 5-9. There’s also a limited number of early access spots open to players who don’t pre-order the game and you can sign up on the Back4Blood website for a chance at securing one of those.

Overwatch 2 New Baptiste and Sombra Models

Looking for me? Baptiste and Sombra get new threads in #Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/ZVkqQfUgy0 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 10, 2021

As Overwatch 2 changes to a 5v5 format, all of the game’s characters will be getting new appearances. We’ve seen a number of new character models before, but two additional designs were shown off during the show. Baptiste will get a new haircut, as well as glowing gloves and a cape that make him look more like a medic. Meanwhile, Sombra’s asymmetrical design has many different layers of hair, clothing, and technology. Circuitry and nodes will now be embedded in her clothing, particularly fitting for a hacker.

Dark Alliance Celebrity Adventure

The co-op action-RPG will be released later this month on June 22. The game got a seven minute gameplay preview during the show with the characters in the capable hands of host Geoff Keighley, comedian Hannibal Buress, WWE Superstar Ember Moon, and developer Tuque Games Founder Jeff Hattem.

Endless Dungeon Gameplay Trailer

Rogue-lite “die-and-retry bonanza” Endless Dungeon released a gameplay trailer explaining the four rules of the game.

Rule #1 – Certain weapons work best against certain monsters. Learn them for a leg up in the twin-stick action!

– Certain weapons work best against certain monsters. Learn them for a leg up in the twin-stick action! Rule #2 – Protect your crystal by placing turrets, because if it dies, you die.

– Protect your crystal by placing turrets, because if it dies, you die. Rule #3 – Teamwork makes the dream work. You can either control a whole squad by your lonesome or test your skills with friends in multiplayer.

– Teamwork makes the dream work. You can either control a whole squad by your lonesome or test your skills with friends in multiplayer. Rule #4 – Adapt your squad by unlocking new heroes and changing them out as you please!

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout NieR Collaboration Costume

2b or not 2b, that is the collab 🤔 🙌 June 18th 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JgI0FY1zNw — Fall Guys 🤖 Season 4.5 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) June 10, 2021

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is adding yet another collaboration costume to its arsenal. From June 18, players will be able to get their hands on 2Bean, their take on 2b from NieR. The crown cost of the costume has not yet been revealed.

Tribes of Midgard Release Date

Norsfell and Gearbox announced their co-op action survival RPG will be released on PS4 and PS5 on July 27. The also revealed a Deluxe Edition of the game that will include “platform-exclusive” armor, weapons and pets. The game is available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store; the standard edition is priced at $19.99 while the Deluxe Edition is $29.99.

Evil Dead: The Game Gameplay Trailer

Last but not least, Bruce Campbell leant his dulcet tones to the game’s first ever gameplay overview trailer. The trailer showed off co-op and PvP multiplayer modes, as well as revealing new playable characters in the form of Cheryl Williams and Henry the Red. They also confirmed Ash J. Williams’ Delta will be driveable.

Check out our Summer Season Pass event hub for all of the latest entertainment news throughout the summer, including everything announced and revealed at Summer Game Fest and E3 2021.