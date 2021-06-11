Tales of Arise Summer Game Fest Trailer Introduces Dohalim and Kisara

Tales of Arise was one of any games that made an appearance during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live show. The latest trailer for the game introduced two new characters, Dohalim and Kisara, who will also be helping to free the planet of Dahna from oppression wrought by neighboring Renan soldiers.

Over the last 300 years, Rena has ruled over the nearby planet of Dahna, taking its resources and stripping away the freedom and dignity of its people. The game’s cast will work together to overthrow the Renan rule. Dohalim and Kisara are the last two characters to join Alphen, Shionne, Rinwell, and Law, and the publisher gave us a brief overview of their reasons for being here.

Dohalim is a noble from Rena with very different feelings toward Dahnans compared to other Renans. He is a very well-mannered gentleman with a particular sensibility towards forms of art like music, poetry or antiquities. He fights using his rod with a mix of techniques and astral artes making him able to adapt to his opponents. Kisara is a Dahnan soldier who accompanies Dohalim. One of the most powerful soldiers in the Dahnan army, she is also highly regarded by Renan soldiers, even while using their equipment. She uses her hammer and shield to deal strong damages in close combat, but can also use her shield to protect her friends while unleashing high-powered and wide-ranging defensive techniques.

The trailer reveals the two newest characters in more detail, as well as showing off the new region of Elde Menancia. There’s also some of the fancier combat moves in action, such as the Artes combo attack and Boost Strikes, finishing moves performed by two characters.

After a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tales of Arise will now launch on PS5 and PS4 on September 10. Those who purchase the game on PS4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

[Source: Bandai Namco, Twitter]