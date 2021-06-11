Solar Ash Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Fight With Massive Sentinel

A new Solar Ash gameplay trailer reveals a short portion of a battle against one of the game’s bosses, known as “Sentinels”. The trailer, which debuted at the Summer Game Fest Kickoff event, showcased the free-flowing and fast-paced combat that will be the central focus of the game. Hyper Light Drifter‘s Heart Machine is developing the game, which will release later this year on the PS4 and PS5.

Solar Ash‘s will follow protagonist Rei, as she traverses the inside of a black hole known as the Ultra Void in order to save her home world. As a Voidrunner, Rei has the ability to glide across the world as if skating on ice. As a 3D platformer, Rei’s abilities will come in handy as she jumps across cliffs to attack various enemies both large and small. The game focuses on mobility and flow, allowing players to continuously move, attack, jump and glide throughout the world.

We join Rei mid-battle with a huge leviathan known as a “Sentinel”—the game’s major boss enemy—in the most recent gameplay trailer. After jumping onto the dragon-like beast, she is able to skate across the monster’s wings and attack key points on the Sentinel to lock in strange “tethers”. After hitting all of these points, she is able to attack the beast’s head, similar to the boss mechanics of games like Shadow of the Colossus—though with a distinct lack of a health bar.

You can check out the full gameplay trailer below:

Solar Ash, previously known as Solar Ash Kingdom, was originally announced back in 2019. Published by indie game publisher Annapurna Interactive, the game is a big departure from the studio’s past pixel-graphic retro 2D action game, Hyper Light Drifter. While Heart Machine has not announced a set release date for Solar Ash, it does state that the game will be coming out for PS4 and PS5 “later this year.”

[Source: YouTube]