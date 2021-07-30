Publisher Annapurna Interactive held a showcase for its upcoming titles yesterday, during which it announced a release date for Solar Ash, a new expansion for Outer Wilds, a PlayStation 4 version of Stray, and much more.

Here’s everything coming to PlayStation platforms:

Stray

This story of a stray cat will be headed to the PS4 alongside the previously announced PS5 version in early 2022. Developed by BlueTwelve Studio, Stray is a third-person adventure game in which we’ll play as a cat who has been separated from family and has to solve an ancient mystery.

Solar Ash

Brought to you by Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine, Solar Ash is 3D third-person action platformer that’ll release on October 26th for the PS4, PS5, and PC.

Outer Wilds

Mobius Digital has announced an expansion titled Echoes of the Eye. It’ll release on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 28th. Check out a teaser below.

A Memoir Blue

In development at Cloisters Interactive, A Memoir Blue is an “interactive poem” game about a superstar athlete and the “all-encompassing love between mother and daughter.” It’ll release on PS4 and PS5 among other platforms on October 12th. Check out the trailer to see what it’s all about.

I Am Dead

I Am Dead is a puzzle adventure game by developers Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg. It explores the afterlife through the eyes of a deceased museum curator and the ghost of his dog. The game will release on the PS5 and PS4 among other platforms on August 9th.

In addition to the above, Annapurna announced that it’ll publish new games from Outerloop Games, Jessica Mak, Ivy Road, and No Code.