Kojima Productions boss Hideo Kojima has said that he’s rethinking his creative process in light of Covid-19.

During an interview with Geoff Keighley yesterday, Kojima said that in the past, he would imagine what the world would look like 10-20 years from now, and add an element of entertainment to his imagination in order to create a game. However, Death Stranding turned out to be too close to reality as the pandemic ravaged the world shortly after the game’s release. As a result, he was compelled to change the way he thinks and creates.

Kojima said (transcript via IGN):

In the past, about creating things, I was always thinking about what could happen in society in 5, 10, or 20 years. It was like predicting the future and adding the entertainment essence. And that’s how I always created. But this time, [the pandemic] came much too soon. The reality came much too soon, especially on Death Stranding. So I’ve changed how I think and create now. But since the era is catching up so quickly, it’s not really just fiction anymore, so I’ve been re-thinking my creative process. I guess all creators are thinking the same way. It’s almost similar to what happened after 9/11, considering which direction we should go as entertainment. I think that this is a big assignment for us.

When asked about his next project, Kojima didn’t reveal anything, but did say that “it won’t be like the past, it won’t be one step at a time.”

Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding Director’s Cut for the PS5 yesterday.

[Source: IGN]