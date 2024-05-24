Hideo Kojima Best Person to Make a Mad Max Video Game, Reckons Franchise Director

A Mad Max game is best handled by someone like Hideo Kojima, franchise director George Miller has suggested. The Australian filmmaker was quizzed about a game during an event promoting Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which Kojima also attended. Miller and Kojima apparently struck up a conversation during the event.

Mad Max director wasn’t a fan of the 2015 game

In a clip of the interview shared by GamingBible, Miller can be heard praising Kojima while stating that 2015’s Mad Max wasn’t that good. The video game was developed by Avalanche Studios of Just Cause fame, and earned a mixed reception.

“If he [Kojima] would take it on… he’s got so much fantastic stuff in his own head that I would never ask him,” Miller said. “But if it was someone like that who would take it on, because I couldn’t do it.”

Miller’s comments drew the ire of Avalanche Studios founder Christofer Sundberg. Sundberg, who left Avalanche in 2019, claimed on X that Avalanche was asked to make a linear game despite the studio’s strength being open-world games. “After the first year of development they realized they had forced us to make a linear experience rather than the open-world game we pitched,” he said.