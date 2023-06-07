PlayStation Is Making a Hideo Kojima Documentary

PlayStation Studios is making a documentary about Hideo Kojima in association with his studio, Kojima Productions. The companies made the announcement with a two-minute trailer on YouTube.

PlayStation presents Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds

The documentary is billed as a film that takes viewers “on a journey into the creative mind of the most iconic video game creator in the world.” Check out the trailer below.

PlayStation has promised a “visually captivating” film that offers a “rare” insight into how Kojima set up his own studio and his creative approach to various projects. The documentary will also feature scenes from the making of Death Stranding. But that’s not all! Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds will feature contributions from renowned artists including Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid, and Chvrches among others.

A release date has not been announced but, according to the trailer, the documentary is coming soon.

Kojima’s journey from Konami to Kojima Productions was rife with troubles due to an ugly divorce from Konami. The company allegedly went as far as preventing Kojima from attending 2015’s The Game Awards, leading to widespread condemnation from across the games industry.

Both parties have thankfully moved on since.