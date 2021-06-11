During the Summer Games Fest Kickoff Live event, Bandai Namco revealed The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will be released on October 22. The third in the eight-part anthology will also come with its own Pazuzu Edition, or as part of a three-game bundle.

The release date was unveiled in a brand new trailer where the returning curator, once again voiced by Pip Torrens, puts his own spin on the game’s events. Set in Iraq in 2003, a military unit is sent to the Zagros mountains to investigate what they believe to be an underground storage facility for chemical weapons. Once there, they’re ambushed by Iraqi forces led by Sergeant Salim Othman. During the ensuing battle, an earthquake tears the ground open and members of both sides plunge into he ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. These ruins are home to an ancient and evil terror, and it’s not happy to see them.

The trailer also gave a brief glimpse at the Pazuzu Edition. This physical edition of the game will include a copy of the game for PS4 or PS5, a collector’s box, exclusive stickers, exclusive art print, eclipse metal pin, and an underworld creature figurine measuring 9x9x10cm. Regardless of whether players pre-order the standard edition or the Pazuzu Edition, they will receive day one access to the Curator’s Cut that includes scenes with different playable characters that are otherwise unavailable to players until they’ve completed the game for the first time. This will allow players to choose different outcomes.

House of Ashes will also be available as part of a three game The Dark Pictures Anthology bundle that also includes Man of Medan and Little Hope. As well as the three games, players will get a 4-disc steelbook, a Dark Pictures cloth map, and three pins from the three different games. This bundle will also give players day one access to the Curator’s Cut in House of Ashes.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes releases on October 22.

[Source: Bandai Namco]