Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games have revealed a new The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes gameplay trailer. The trailer gives an in-depth look at the upcoming horror game’s mechanics and introduction scene. Viewers can also get a few quick looks at the monsters that appear in the newest iteration.

House of Ashes will be set in the Zagros mountains of Iraq in 2003, and follow a group of soldiers as they attempt to find a hidden chemical weapons facility. The gameplay trailer starts off as the helicopter lands and the soldiers interrogate local civilians, before being ambushed by unknown forces. Suddenly, an earthquake swallows a few of the squad members, after which the camera then follows US soldier Nick Kay.

After a brief encounter with a monster, Kay joins up with squad leader Jason. As with previous iterations, the game shows a radial dialogue option system that allows players to choose what they want to say. Additionally, the death premonition system makes a comeback as Kay picks up an ancient stone tablet and sees a vision of a soldier’s death. The next scene shows the same soldier hanging in the air, tangled in barbed wire.

Quick time events also return in the game, as the next few scenes show the squad attempting to flee from screeching monsters. A fellow soldier, Clarice, is snatched away into the darkness as Kay attempts to stop his comrade from bleeding out. The trailer ends with a handful of quick and chaotic shots of firefights, and, of course, High School Musical actor Ashley Tisdale covered in blood.

Finally, the House of Ashes gameplay trailer also shows off two different versions of the game; the Theatrical cut, which will be the default first-playthrough version of the game, and the Curator’s cut which will be available after completing the game. Like previous Dark Pictures Anthology games, the Curator’s cut will feature scenes playable from other characters’ perspectives.

You can check out The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes official gameplay trailer below:

There is yet to be a confirmed release date for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. The game is planned to launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

[Source: Gamespress, YouTube]