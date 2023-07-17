Big Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Update Gets Release Date

After many months of waiting, the highly anticipated Dark Pictures: Switchback VR update aimed at addressing its visuals has finally gotten a release date. This patch for the PSVR2 exclusive is dropping on July 21.

Supermassive Games announced the date on Twitter with a very short trailer (one that seemed unrelated to the patch). It didn’t come with official patch notes — those are also slated for July 21 — but Supermassive has previously revealed generally what they will be:

Fixes for blurred/low resolution visuals

Fixes for textures and assets popping

Greatly reduced loading times

Enhancements to visuals, VFX, and lighting

Improvements to textures and environment assets

An introduction of FSR and foveated rendering

The studio had been teasing this patch for some time, and players have similarly been anticipating it for a while now, too. Switchback VR was widely criticized at its release in March for having poor visual quality and some bugs, the former of which those rough patch notes are focused on addressing.

Supermassive put out a statement the day after launch about the troubles and promised to remedy the situation. Players waited months for said patch, and Supermassive asked that they be patient. The developer aimed to drop the fixes in late June, but the studio noted that the update wouldn’t hit that window and said it was planning to release it in the next two weeks.

The first two weeks of July passed and the game remained unchanged, which didn’t go unnoticed. When players pointed this out, community manager Georgina Howlett claimed on Reddit that the studio meant “two calendar weeks” from that last post, even though it had been 15 days. Many have been vocally critical of Switchback VR and having to wait extra long for the game to hit a baseline level of quality didn’t help that sentiment.