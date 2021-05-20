A new teaser trailer for the upcoming chapter of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes has been released showing off the third game in the anthology. The new trailer expands upon the previously released teaser trailer, and also announces that a gameplay reveal will be coming out on May 27, 2021, at 6 pm CEST/9 am PT.

Previously, Supermassive released basic details about House of Ashes‘ premise. The story is set in 2003 and follows CIA field operative, Rachel King, as she attempts to find a secret chemical weapons facility in the Zagros Mountains. After an ambush by Iraqi forces, the soldiers fall into the buried ruins of a Sumerian temple alongside the enemy combatants. With communication cut off and no way to get out, the characters must find an escape before the awakened evil spirits find them first.

While details are still scarce, the new teaser trailer does offer a few new key details about the monsters that players will face in the game. As with the previous chapter Little Hope, the game seems to feature multiple time periods. The first scene shows Rachel King and another soldier looking down into a pit, likely after the earthquake swallowed the soldiers during the firefight. The second scene, however, shows an unidentified soldier in what looks like a World War II-era uniform, different from what the previous two characters were wearing.

As he explores the ruins he comes across a dead soldier, who is then ripped away by some unknown creature. A chase ensues, and the camera follows the soldier from the perspective of the monster. It’s here that we can clearly see the monster has the ability to see its surroundings by “pinging” like a bat’s sonar.

You can check out the full teaser trailer below:

Supermassive Games will likely reveal more information with the first gameplay reveal of House of Ashes, planned for May 27, 2021. The trailer states that the reveal will happen at 9 am PDT/12 am EDT for North America, 5 pm BST/6 pm CEST for Europe, and 12 am HKT for Asia. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will release for the PS4 and PS5 sometime in 2021.

[Source: Gamespress, Dark Pictures Anthology official Twitter]