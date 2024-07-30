The Dark Pictures Anthology Actor Tony Pankhurst Passes Away

Tony Pankhurst, the actor who lent his likeness to The Dark Pictures Anthology character The Curator, has passed away. The actor, who was 67, died in May following a lengthy illness, although his death was only publicly announced in a tribute by developer Supermassive Games yesterday.

Tony Pankhurst also worked in TV for more than 10 years

Pankhurst began his career as a Butlins Redcoat in the UK before becoming a radio presenter and MC. His more recent years were spent performing featured, walk-on, and stand-in roles for TV and movies like Rogue One, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Holby City, and Eastenders.

Supermassive Games paid tribute to the actor, saying “We are all saddened to hear of Tony Pankhurst’s passing. He was the face of The Curator, and we loved working with him.” The developer also donated £200 to Hospice in the Weald. On a tribute page for Tony Pankhurst, his family members credit the organization for providing “such love and support to dad in his final weeks. Without them, we as a family wouldn’t have such lovely final memories of sitting with him in their gorgeous gardens.”

Pankhurst was the face of The Curator in the games and played the role in a live-action trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. The Curator, whose voice acting and motion capture were provided by Pip Torrens, was the only character to feature in all four of The Dark Pictures Anthology games so far.

Trademarks filed by Supermassive Games have revealed five further titles in the franchise with the next of those planned to be Directive 8020, although the only trailer revealed so far has failed to confirm whether The Curator will return.

PlayStation LifeStyle sends their condolences to Tony Pankhurst’s friends and family.