The end credits for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope feature a teaser for the next chapter, House of Ashes. What the credits didn’t include were concrete details, which publisher Bandai Namco has now unleashed. House of Ashes will launch in 2021 for the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Fans of the anthology are in for quite a treat, with a story that centers around an unstoppable threat that lies beneath the Arabian Desert.

In a statement regarding the news, Supermassive Games CEO, Pete Samuels, noted the third entry will feature a brand-new story that stars a different cast of characters. House of Ashes takes place in Iraq in 2003. CIA field operative Rachel King meets up with a military unit to raid a supposed secret chemical weapons facility near the Zagros Mountains. As is the case with all other adventures in the anthology, the group stumbles upon far more than what they bargained for.

Upon arriving on the scene, the elite military unit gets ambushed by Sergeant Salim Othman and his local group of patrols. The ensuing battle isn’t all that wreaks havoc on the two factions, though. An earthquake occurs as the fight wears on, opening sinkholes that pull the military unit and the local patrol into the ruins of a Sumerian temple. These events awaken an evil force far beneath the Arabian Desert, a savage “nest of ancient and unearthly creatures” that are more than eager to take on their newfound prey.

Check out the first teaser trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes in the video linked below:

[Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment via Gamasutra]