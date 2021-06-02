Following WarnerMedia’s merger with Discovery, Discovery CEO David Zaslav has announced that WB Games will be part of “Warner Bros. Discovery,” a “pure play content company” that also houses HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, DC, CNN, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Wizarding World, Adult Swim, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC, Animal Planet, and ID.

A new company logo carries the slogan, “The stuff that dreams are made of.”

At the time of the merger’s announcement, there were speculations that WB Games will be split in some way. However, it looks like the entire label is under the new banner, keeping its studios together. There are currently 11 studios under WB Games, including Avalanche (Hogwarts Legacy), NetherRealm (Mortal Kombat), and Rocksteady (Batman Arkham).

“Warner Bros. Discovery will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to tell stories in the world – that is what the company will be about,” Zaslav said in a press release. “We love the new company’s name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.’ fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery’s global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration. There are so many wonderful, creative and journalistic cultures that will make up the Warner Bros. Discovery family.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the status of WB Games. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the new company’s name and logo.