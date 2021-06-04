The bonus weekends continue to roll in for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. This time it’s the turn of double weapon XP as this bonus is available from now until 10am PT on June 7.

The double weapon XP weekend follows two weeks of double XP and a free access weekend. This is the perfect opportunity for players to level up the AMP 63 pistol that was added to the games through an in-game challenge and store bundle on June 1.

Both titles have also received updates. For Warzone, the update swaps around a couple of playlists, closes the 80s Action Heroes event and fixes a couple of bugs. The full patch notes are below:

Call of Duty: Warzone June 3 Patch Notes

PLAYLIST

Adding: Verdansk – Blood Money Trios Rebirth Island – Mini Royale Trios

Removing: Verdansk – Plunder Trios Verdansk – Power Grab

Keeping Rebirth Island – Resurgence Quads



EVENTS

‘80s Action Heroes

This high octane experience has come to an end! The downtown tower Contracts have been removed and the vault is now closed. The CIA outpost is no longer operational and the survivor camps have been abandoned.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing the FARA 83 horizontal recoil from being properly adjusted.

Fixed an issue that caused Modern Warfare reticles to appear on the Axial Arms 3x and Royal & Kross 4x. We have a great deal of enhancements coming to all BOCW optics and reticles in Season 4. Coupled with some exciting attachment changes, we feel the landscape of long-range viable weapons will soon be as diverse as it has ever been.



WEAPONS

Submachine Guns

PPSh-41 Aim Down Sight position adjusted for iron sights This increase to visibility will make it much easier to stay on target while using iron sights.



Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War introduces new game modes, new featured playlists, and fixes a few bugs in Zombies mode. The full patch notes for this game are below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War June 3 Patch Notes

MULTIPLAYER

New Modes

Action Heroes Moshpit Moshpit of Die Hardpoint and Rambo’s Gun Game available in Featured Playlists.

Blueprint Ammo Gun Game New variant of Gun Game featuring an arsenal of Weapon Blueprints with tracer and dismemberment effects available in Featured Playlists.

Face Off 6v6 New 6v6 variant of Face Off mode available in Featured Playlists.



Modes

Multi-Team Elimination The starting weapon will now be randomly selected from a pool of weapons at the start of the match for all players. Pistol Charlie (Burst Pistol) Submachine Gun Alpha Milano 821 AK-74u Bullfrog The 3 rd person audio for a parachute being deployed has been increased and the range has been extended to help with awareness of enemies dropping nearby. Addressed an issue that prevented Squad Wipe medals from being properly awarded.



Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Action Heroes Moshpit [NEW]

Blueprint Ammo Gun Game [NEW]

Face Off 6v6 [NEW] (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

(also available in Hardcore via Quick Play) Multi-Team Elimination

Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

12v12 Moshpit (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

Party Games

Multi-Team Moshpit Multi-Team Elimination has been added to Multi-Team Moshpit



ZOMBIES

Gameplay

Closed an exploit that allowed players to create a Toxic Growth that exist longer than expected.

Stability

Addressed an issue related to Mimics across all modes.



Onslaught (PlayStation)

Stability Addressed an issue on Standoff where the Orb would continue to move during a Host Migration and players would enter the next phase immediately when the match resumes.



Featured Playlists

Outbreak

Firebase Z

Die Maschine

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person

Dead Ops Arcade

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Onslaught Mystery Munitions (PlayStation)

Onslaught Standoff (PlayStation)

[Source: Raven Software, Treyarch]