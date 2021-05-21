Now that Season 3 Reloaded has kicked off in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, Treyarch and Raven Software thought it appropriate to give players double XP during the season’s first weekend. The Double XP weekend will start later today, May 21, and continue until the morning of May 24.

The 80s Action Hero Event began yesterday in both games. In addition to new Operators, new game modes, and new points of interest, players can complete in-game challenges, such as getting kills with the new Combat Bow Killstreak introduced to Warzone, or playing matches in specific multiplayer playlists. Completing all nine of the challenges in Black Ops Cold War rewards players with a semi-automatic tactical rifle Weapon Blueprint. Those who complete the challenges in Warzone will get a Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint. Along the way there are exclusive limited-time medals and rewards to earn like player profile items, Weapon Charms, Stickers, a new Arcade Game, and Weapon Blueprints.

Season 3 Reloaded also added two premium Operator Packs featuring John Rambo and Die Hard‘s John McClane. Each bundle includes the Operator, finishing moves, Legendary Weapon Blueprints, a Legendary Calling Card, Legendary Emblem, an Epic Watch, and an Epic Weapon Charm. Warzone’s Verdansk 84 map received another facelift with the addition of the Nakatomi Plaza, Survival Camps and CIA Outpost points of interest, while Black Ops Cold War got a couple of new multiplayer maps. Both games also received new modes and weapons. Even Zombies got new content including a new Easter Egg quest for Outbreak, an Orda world event, and fishing.

The Double XP weekend begins at 10am PT today, May 21, and ends at 10am PT on May 24. If Warzone players combine the weekend with the five 60-minute Double XP tokens they receive through Sony’s Play at Home event, they’ll fly through the prestige ranks and get those limited-time rewards even quicker.

