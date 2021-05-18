All of the teases about Rambo and Die Hard’s John McClane coming to Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War were right. The two new Operators (yes, wholly new Operators, not just skins) headline the additions coming on May 20th with the 80s Action Heroes event, but that’s just the tip of the action-packed iceberg. Warzone will be changing for a limited time with newly added points of interest, including Die Hard’s Nakatomi Plaza. In addition, new modes, challenges, and rewards will be available across both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War for the rest of Season Three. 80s Action Heroes kicks off Season Three Reloaded, the mid-season refresh that’s bringing a ton of new things to both games.

Here’s everything that’s coming with the 80s Action Heroes event and Season Three Reloaded:

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season Three Reloaded/80s Action Heroes

New Operators

John McClane – Die Hard’s hero, played in the film series by Bruce Willis, is coming as a completely new Operator, available for purchase as part of the “Die Hard” bundle in the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Store from May 19 at 9PM PT to June 18 at 9PM PT. This bundle includes the Legendary Operator, a Finishing Move, three Legendary Weapon Blueprints—one tactical rifle, an SMG, and one assault rifle—a Legendary Calling Card and Emblem, an Epic Watch, and an Epic Weapon Charm.

John Rambo – The titular action hero of Rambo, you can get him as part of the “Rambo” bundle in the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Store from May 19 at 9PM PT to June 18 at 9PM PT. This bundle includes the Legendary Operator; two Finishing Moves, including one using his signature bow and arrow; three Legendary Weapon Blueprints—an assault rifle, an LMG and a Knife Blueprint; a Legendary Calling Card and Emblem; and an Epic Watch and Charm.

*Note that both are completely new Operators, not skins for existing Operators, which means they’ll come with unique voice lines. This is a big difference from the Leatherface and Billy the Puppet skins from The Haunting of Verdansk which were just alternate skins for existing Operators.

New Points of Interest in Verdansk

Warzone’s Verdansk is set to get a few new points of interest based on both Die Hard and Rambo.

Nakatomi Plaza – Die Hard’s infamous Nakatomi Plaza is replacing the Broadcast Tower and surrounding area in the southern portion of downtown. The Plaza area will have multiple optional missions for players to engage in during Battle Royale and Plunder, offering unique rewards both in each match and for your profile. You’ll want to find Supply Boxes hidden around the tower, try to defuse C4 on the tower’s roof, and in classic McClane style, interrupt an arms deal gone wrong.

You can also try to crack the Nakatomi Plaza Vault and steal its riches for yourself, but it’s going to be tough when everybody in the area is pulling a Hans Gruber and trying to do the same thing.

Survival Camps – An homage to Rambo: First Blood Part II, there are 10 survival camps to find that will reward players with some great loot if you can find them

CIA Outpost – The CIA have retrofitted one of the aircraft hangars in the northwest portion of the map into an outpost to hunt down Rambo.

Limited Warzone Mode

Power Grab – Power Grab pits 100 players against one another in various squad sizes in a smaller scale circles. The Gulag is gone; instead you’ll be collecting Dog Tags from downed players and various other sources to climb a reward ladder and try to earn items like a UAV, respawn token, and more.

At the end of it all, it’s still “last squad standing” to win this one.

Other Warzone Additions

Killstreak – Combat Bow

Weapon – Ballistic Knife

Black Ops Cold War Additions

New Maps

Standoff – 6v6

Duga – Large-scale multi-team map

New Modes

Die Hardpoint – Capturing the hardpoint gives you buffs, but also starts a timer that will kill you if it reaches zero. It’s Crank or Speed meets Hardpoint and should promise an insane bout of 80s style action.

– Capturing the hardpoint gives you buffs, but also starts a timer that will kill you if it reaches zero. It’s Crank or Speed meets Hardpoint and should promise an insane bout of 80s style action. Rambo’s Gun Game – Coming in week two, it’s Gun Game with higher power explosive weapons and a few other twists that should make this frantic mode even more frantic.

– Coming in week two, it’s Gun Game with higher power explosive weapons and a few other twists that should make this frantic mode even more frantic. Multi-Team Elimination – This is effectively Black Ops Cold War’s smaller scale battle royale mode on its Fireteam maps, including the new map, Duga. Ten teams of four face off to be the last standing.

Some new limited time 80s action movie inspired medals will also pop up to give you some added XP. “Blast away your enemies, and you may get the ‘Have a Blast!’ Medal in-game to commend you for your expertise with explosives.”

Black Ops Cold War Zombies Additions

Outbreak Main Easter Egg Story Quest – Outbreak is finally getting its own Easter egg quest to progress the Dark Aether storyline. It will set up the next round-based Zombies map to come in Season Four.

Outbreak Orda World Event – The enormous Orda now wander the Outbreak maps to threaten and reward players.

Fishing – Yes. Fishing. Get rewards and surprises by fishing near water sources in Outbreak.

Other Secrets – It’s Zombies, what did you expect?

Other New Zombies Additions

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank limited time mode – Coming to round-based maps.

Custom Weapon Mod Support

New Mystery Box Weapons

Zombies Specific Weapon Buffs

Other New Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Content

New Weapons

Baseball Bat

AMP63 Pistol

80s Action Heroes Event

Besides the new Operators and added content, this event will let players earn exclusive rewards by completing specific tasks centered around the 80s Action Heroes themes.

Season Three Reloaded, 80s Action Heroes, and all of its additions will go live May 19 at 9 PM PT. Black Ops Cold War will receive on early update on May 18 at 9 PM PT to prepare for the event and Warzone will get its Season Three Reloaded update on May 19 at 9 PM PT. It runs until June 18 at 9PM PT.

Yippee ki yay, motherfuckers.