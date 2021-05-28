Several countries are heading into a long weekend thanks to a public holiday on Monday. To help people make use of the extra day off, Treyarch is hosting another double XP weekend for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The weekend is already live and will run until June 1.

The Double XP weekend began at 10am PT today, May 28, and will end at 10am PT on June 1. The event was originally due to end a day earlier but was extended because of the long weekend. On the other hand, the free access weekend began yesterday and will also continue until 10am PT on June 1. Those who don’t own the game can get access to the Black Ops Cold War‘s multiplayer modes and the Zombies Outbreak and Onslaught modes.

The multiplayer modes will include the new Rambo’s Gun Game mode added with this week’s update. The 20 weapons included in each match now include themed weapons like the Combat Bow, War Machine, RPG-7, and Death Machine. Players also get the use of the Stimshot. 3v3 Gunfight has also joined the game, where each team of three players battles against each other on the smallest maps with randomised loadouts.

In the meantime, the 80s Action Heroes event continues with this week’s update. The full patch notes can be found below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War May 27 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Multiplayer + Outbreak Free Access

Free Access available for download, featuring Multiplayer and Zombies modes through June 1st.

Progression

Addressed an issue where some players’ Season Levels were capped at Level 182 in the After Action Report and in-game scoreboard.

MULTIPLAYER

Modes

Rambo’s Gun Game [NEW] New ‘80s Action Heroes Multiplayer mode available in Featured Playlists.

3v3 Gunfight [NEW] New 3v3 variant of Gunfight mode available in Featured Playlists.

Multi-Team Elimination Increased XP values. Enabled map voting in the playlist. Increased the opacity of pings for better visibility. Pings will also be less visible while aiming down sights. Map loading stats that show your performance in Elimination on each map should now properly display the correct stats. UI Enemy pings will now follow the pinged player for 5 seconds. To ping an enemy player, with an enemy player in your field of view, double-tap the left d-Pad button on controller or press the Z key twice on your keyboard. Addressed an issue where the player would sometimes receive a UI error when being downed or killed by the Ballistic Knife.



Medals

The “Have a Blast” Medal can now be earned with explosive Scorestreaks.

UI

Increased the size of Weapon Mastery badges displayed during Best Play.

Featured Playlists

Rambo’s Gun Game [NEW]

Die Hardpoint

Standoff 24/7 (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

Multi-Team Elimination

Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

12v12 Moshpit (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

Party Games

3v3 Gunfight [NEW]

Multi-Team Moshpit

LEAGUE PLAY

Maps

Removed Checkmate from rotation in CDL Search & Destroy.

ZOMBIES

Weapons

Wonder Weapons Addressed an issue where players could apply an Ammo Mod to the D.I.E. Wonder Weapons.



Ammo Mods

Addressed an issue where the Cryofreeze Ammo Mod visual FX could display on screen when walking backwards.

Stability

Added stability fixes for Fishing.

Featured Playlists

Outbreak

Firebase Z

Die Maschine

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person

Dead Ops Arcade

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Onslaught Mystery Munitions (PlayStation)

Onslaught Standoff (PlayStation)

