Knockout City, the multiplayer dodgeball brawler, has reached 5 million players after releasing just two weeks ago. Developer Velan Studios took to Twitter and its official website to thank players for participating in the Block Party event and announced that the game will continue to be free to play until street level 25. Additionally, the studio also released 21 free Pride Player icons in celebration of Pride Month.

Just four days after release, Knockout City reached a milestone of over 2 million players. The studio also hosted a free Block Party event in which players could play the game entirely free for the first ten days on all platforms. Velan Studios eventually extended this offer past the start of the first season of the game, titled “Welcome to Knockout City”. During the 10-day Block Party pre-season event, players could receive special cosmetic items as well as purchase the game via a “Block Party Bundle,” which is no longer available.

Even though the free launch period is over, players can now play free up to Street Rank 25. Knockout City is also available free for those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play subscriptions. Otherwise you’ll need to purchase the game outright—just $19.99—after reaching rank 25, but cross-play and cross-progression are also available to all users.

Additionally, the developer is also celebrating Pride Month by providing players with 21 free Pride Icons. The icons can be redeemed in-game through the codes provided by the official account’s Twitter thread. Velan Studios states that these icons will always be available to download, even after Pride Month has ended. Below is a list of all of the icon types and their associated codes:

Pride Month 2021 Icons

All Pride 2021 Icons: 52T3-BMJD-3QNL-BQWB-LWK9

52T3-BMJD-3QNL-BQWB-LWK9 Agender : E3HZ-3L9Z-CTML-4S2Y-FHQC

: E3HZ-3L9Z-CTML-4S2Y-FHQC Aromantic : 9UY8-XR8S-T6EP-5TH4-ZPE5

: 9UY8-XR8S-T6EP-5TH4-ZPE5 Asexual : 22PP-HLPD-83VD-MM55-TPBA

: 22PP-HLPD-83VD-MM55-TPBA Bigender : 89FF-U7WG-39FK-L2FE-AHUT

: 89FF-U7WG-39FK-L2FE-AHUT Bisexual : 3Q22-D6XR-L42E-HGT9-VCCU

: 3Q22-D6XR-L42E-HGT9-VCCU Demiboy : B2PP-FKZL-JTCP-DQ67-T9JS

: B2PP-FKZL-JTCP-DQ67-T9JS Demigirl : EZ6N-N6UQ-86Y3-TMT9-3YVF

: EZ6N-N6UQ-86Y3-TMT9-3YVF Deminonbinary : B9J2-S95N-7KY2-LFEA-WL4V

: B9J2-S95N-7KY2-LFEA-WL4V Demiromantic : 85N6-P3YM-7WZA-JLNV-UFQG

: 85N6-P3YM-7WZA-JLNV-UFQG Demisexual : 42NE-CVAQ-E8U2-SWR4-X5VN

: 42NE-CVAQ-E8U2-SWR4-X5VN Genderfluid : 7YPF-H4VP-YYNH-AX4G-H2W8

: 7YPF-H4VP-YYNH-AX4G-H2W8 Genderqueer : 4STB-BMKL-YFDU-JK2J-4UG5

: 4STB-BMKL-YFDU-JK2J-4UG5 Intersex : 8HCL-5LSW-Z653-NPWY-6RJK

: 8HCL-5LSW-Z653-NPWY-6RJK Lesbian : 7UVD-FHPE-TMZR-NG4E-GTZK

: 7UVD-FHPE-TMZR-NG4E-GTZK Men-Loving-Men : 8AKK-5J7B-28JK-CKSM-XMME

: 8AKK-5J7B-28JK-CKSM-XMME Nonbinary : 6RRH-K992-EQZ2-XY7T-3KJH

: 6RRH-K992-EQZ2-XY7T-3KJH Omnisexual : FS7F-APXD-H2DD-YMNV-AU5U

: FS7F-APXD-H2DD-YMNV-AU5U Pansexual : 24W6-JS56-JNWC-NZ4U-VK58

: 24W6-JS56-JNWC-NZ4U-VK58 Philly Pride Flag : DL5D-RPDS-VF2K-VHVR-WMKW

: DL5D-RPDS-VF2K-VHVR-WMKW Polysexual : 6XDD-6TUG-TRNU-7PPK-4WFR

: 6XDD-6TUG-TRNU-7PPK-4WFR Transgender: 7L2J-A4YU-NP2Q-W2HZ-54QZ

If you’re interested in Knockout City, you can check out our review which priased the game’s unique mechanics.

All players can play Knockout City for free up to level 25 to try it out. After, it’s just $19.99 for full access, which will give you all future seasonal updates and additions for free.

[Source: Twitter (1, 2)]