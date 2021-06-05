Internet trolls strike again. Following the announcement that the upcoming God of War has been delayed and will release on the PlayStation 4 and 5 both, Twitter users decided to send out vile messages to Santa Monica Studio’s Alanah Pearce, prompting a response from director Cory Barlog.

Pearce, who was recently hired by Santa Monica Studio, revealed that she has been receiving threatening and abusive messages since she first announced her new role as a writer at the studio.

In response to a screenshot of a message shared by Pearce, Barlog tweeted:

For real, y’all, this is some BULLSHIT! You want to be mad at somebody for ANYTHING GOW related – the delay, ps4/5, trolls, subtitle size, Sigrun, whatevs – be angry with me. I made the calls. I did this. Don’t bother the team, they are all very good people doing great work. Every single human at the studio is there specifically because they are fucking EXCEPTIONAL at what they do. We are better because of them. Hell, I am lucky anyone is willing to lend their talent and intellect to my bullshit. For some reason they do and I love them for it. Any anger over decisions made about game is 100% on me. People mad, my DMs are open.

Fellow developers and fans rallied to condemn the abuse and support Pearce.

According to a recent report, God of War (tentatively titled God of War Ragnarok) was always intended to be a cross-gen title. However, it wasn’t until recently that Sony officially confirmed this.

