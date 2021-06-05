Thanks to PlayStation 5’s compression technology and SSD, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart weighs a meager 33.75 GB in the United States and only 34.33 GB in Europe. Sizes vary by region due to localization, but the difference is negligible. Rest assured, you won’t struggle to make room for this one.

For those who missed it, you can pre-load the game now.

To celebrate Rift Apart‘s upcoming launch, Insomniac Games’ James Stevenson took to the PlayStation Blog to reflect upon the franchise’s evolution on Sony’s platforms – from the PS2 to the PS5 – and published the video below.

“Looking at the evolution, from the PS2 console in my dorm room on a 13″ screen TV – to now Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – in glorious 4K HDR with ray-traced reflections and 3D audio in my headphones, it’s been amazing to see the way two best friends have evolved right alongside the console,” wrote Stevenson.

Franchise veterans will be pleased to note that Rift Apart will contain some fun Easter Eggs. In fact, there are quite a few in the video above.

“Swag and rare Ratchet & Clank artifacts dot the rooms, many of these items come from my personal Ratchet & Clank collection,” Stevenson continued. “Several more are props from the original TV commercials for the PS2 console (though they have been shrunken a bit for this video!). You might even see some glimpses of toys from other IP that Insomniac Games has created and developed during those timeframes.”

After a lengthy wait, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release on June 11th.