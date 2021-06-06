Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will come with 60 frames-per-second performance modes at launch – one with and one without ray tracing enabled. Insomniac Games has announced that the patch is live now so those who want to pre-load 34 GB of goodness can patch their game ahead of launch.
Here’s a sneak preview of 60 fps gameplay with ray tracing enabled:
Players who update #RatchetPS5 on launch day gain access to our Performance & Performance RT Modes.
Enjoy a sneak peek at 60fps gameplay with ray-tracing enabled!
In response to a fan query, Insomniac confirmed that all three modes, including the quality mode, uses a dynamic base resolution similar to Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PlayStation 5.
Oh wow cool, any idea what resolution the different modes are? The same as miles morales?
Performance: 1800p60
Performance RT: 1440p60
Quality: 4k30
All three modes use a dynamic base resolution that then goes through our temporal injection process to achieve a 4K image. This is similar to how #MilesMoralesPS5 works.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release for the PS5 on Friday, June 11th. Here are the other technical features you can expect, according to Sony:
- Fast loading: Planet-hop with abandon – near-instant loading via the PS5 system’s SSD sends you hurtling across the galaxy at hyper-speed.
- Adaptive triggers: Feel unbridled dimensional energy via the DualSense wireless controller, making combat come alive. Each weapon has unique responses as you mow down foes.
- Haptic feedback: Sense the impact of in-game rumbles and explosions through the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.
- Tempest 3D AudioTech on compatible headphones: Immerse your ears in 3D spatial environments, enabling you to hear everything above, below and surrounding you, all the while using your favorite pair of headphones. Connect with the sounds of combat and explore in wonder as worlds come to life, enveloping you with high fidelity sound.