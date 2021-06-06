Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will come with 60 frames-per-second performance modes at launch – one with and one without ray tracing enabled. Insomniac Games has announced that the patch is live now so those who want to pre-load 34 GB of goodness can patch their game ahead of launch.

Here’s a sneak preview of 60 fps gameplay with ray tracing enabled:

Players who update #RatchetPS5 on launch day gain access to our Performance & Performance RT Modes. Enjoy a sneak peek at 60fps gameplay with ray-tracing enabled! pic.twitter.com/85ecP4LDZl — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 5, 2021

In response to a fan query, Insomniac confirmed that all three modes, including the quality mode, uses a dynamic base resolution similar to Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PlayStation 5.

Oh wow cool, any idea what resolution the different modes are? The same as miles morales?

Performance: 1800p60

Performance RT: 1440p60

Quality: 4k30 — Marcel (@MarcelDG88) June 5, 2021

All three modes use a dynamic base resolution that then goes through our temporal injection process to achieve a 4K image. This is similar to how #MilesMoralesPS5 works. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 5, 2021

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release for the PS5 on Friday, June 11th. Here are the other technical features you can expect, according to Sony: