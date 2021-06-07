The Guilty Gear Strive Season One roadmap reveals that new playable characters, battle stages, and story content are planned for release after the game’s launch. The roadmap was revealed during the Early Access Showcase hosted by Arc System Works, which also included developer commentary as well as a new launch trailer. While the new content will be paid DLC, the studio is also planning on releasing free updates such as a “Combo Maker” feature and “Digital Figure Mode”.

Included in the Season 1 battle pass will be the following:

July 2021: Additional Character #1. Will be an entirely new playable character to the series.

August 2021: Additional Character #2. Will be a playable character from the past games.

After Fall 2021: Additional Characters #3, #4, and #5 Two Additional Battle Stages “Another Story” New Story Missions



Additionally, the battle pass will include the GGST Additional Color Pack, which unlocks 5 color variants for each of the 15 playable characters and the new 5 characters. The additional characters, battle stages, and color pack will also be available to purchase separately, for those who have not purchased the Season 1 battle pass. However, the “Another Story” story missions will only be available via the Season 1 battle pass.

Free DLC will include a “Combo Maker” room which will allow players to upload and share their own personal combos for other players to download and try out. Player Match Rooms will also be getting additional customization features. This means that players will be able to personalize their Player Match Rooms by changing the interior and decorations. Finally, Guilty Gear Strive will also bring back the Digital Figure Mode. Players can use the feature to make digital dioramas using the character models in-game.

Previously, Arc System works announced that the game would be launched with some features cut from the game due to the pandemic, to be added later through updates. This also included PlayStation 5-specific graphics mode that enables faster loading and higher resolutions. While plans to add the graphics mode have not been announced, it may be planned for a later update.

You can check out the newly released launch trailer below:

Guilty Gear: Strive will launch for the PS4 and PS5 on June 11, 2021.

[Source: Gematsu, YouTube]