PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 8, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives HACHA MECHA FIGHTER $7.99

Astalon: Tears Of The Earth $19.99

THE CASINO COLLECTION $10.99

Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Chivalry 2 Special Edition PS4 & PS5 $49.99

Conglomerate 451: Overloaded Deluxe Edition $12.99

Conglomerate 451: Overloaded $9.99

Cooking Simulator $19.99

Donuts’n’Justice PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Dragon Break Classic Head to Head $6.99

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood $59.99

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE $79.99

Epic Samurai Bundle $13.99

Four Kings: Video Poker $1.99

Griftlands $19.99

Guilty Gear -Strive- Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $84.99

Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 $99.99

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom $39.99

Merchant of the Skies PS5 $14.99

Mighty Goose PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Neptunia ReVerse PS5 $49.99

Out Of Space: Couch Edition PS5 $9.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 $39.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition $49.99

Techno Tanks $6.99

Tour de France 2021 PS4 $39.99

Track – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99

Wing of Darkness $29.99

Next Page: European Update »