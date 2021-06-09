Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is due to be released tomorrow, June 10. The collection includes three titles remastered for the PlayStation 4: Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge. Trophy lists for two of the three games have gone live on Exophase and they include some changes from the lists that arrived with the original PlayStation 3 games.

We’re yet to see the trophy list for Ninja Gaiden Sigma, but the PS4 list for Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 now has 41 trophies, including the Platinum trophy. This has been reduced down from the 51 trophies in the PS3 version. While some trophies have been removed from the list, there are also brand new trophies. This is the new list:

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 PS4 Trophy List

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Platinum Trophy

Master of the Secret Arts – Obtained all trophies.

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Gold Trophies

Mastered the Path of the Master Ninja – In CHAPTER CHALLENGE (difficulty: MASTER NINJA), receive an evaluation of MASTER NINJA for all chapters.

Crystal Skull – Obtained all Crystal Skulls.

Been There, Done That – Clear all Ninja Race courses.

Power of Two – Clear all NORMAL missions as TAG MISSIONS.

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Silver Trophies

Passed Hero Play Style or Acolyte – Clear Hero Play Style or ACOLYTE.

Passed Warrior – Clear WARRIOR.

Passed Mentor – Clear MENTOR.

Passed Master Ninja – Clear MASTER NINJA.

Mastered the Path of the Acolyte – In CHAPTER CHALLENGE (difficulty: ACOLYTE), receive an evaluation of MASTER NINJA for all chapters.

Mastered the Path of the Warrior – In CHAPTER CHALLENGE (difficulty: WARRIOR), receive an evaluation of MASTER NINJA for all chapters.

Mastered the Path of the Mentor – In CHAPTER CHALLENGE (difficulty: MENTOR), receive an evaluation of MASTER NINJA for all chapters.

Kunoichi – Defeat 1000 enemies with Ayane.

Dragon Shrine Maiden – Defeat 1000 enemies with Momiji.

Fiend Hunter – Defeat 1000 enemies with Rachel.

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Bronze Trophies

Learned the Reverse Wind – Successfully perform the Reverse Wind technique.

Learned the Furious Wind – Successfully perform the Furious Wind technique.

Learned the Shadowless Footsteps – Successfully perform the Shadowless Footsteps technique.

Learned the Flying Swallow – Successfully perform the Flying Swallow technique.

Learned the Flying Bird Flip – Successfully perform the Flying Bird Flip technique.

Learned the Obliteration Technique – Successfully perform the Obliteration Technique.

Learned the Ultimate Technique – Successfully perform the Ultimate Technique

Learned the Ultimate Guidance – Successfully perform the Ultimate Guidance technique.

Learned the Counter Attack – Successfully perform the Counter Attack technique.

Learned the Unrivaled Soaring – Successfully perform the Unrivaled Soaring technique.

Learned the Invisible Path – Successfully perform the Invisible Path technique.

Learned the Izuna Drop – Successfully perform the Izuna Drop technique.

Learned the Guillotine Throw – Successfully perform the Guillotine Throw technique.

Learned the Art of the Inferno – Successfully perform the Art of the Inferno Ninpo.

Learned the Art of the Wind Blades – Successfully perform the Art of the Wind Blades Ninpo.

Learned the Art of the Flame Phoenix – Successfully perform the Art of the Flame Phoenix Ninpo.

Learned the Art of the Piercing Void – Successfully perform the Art of the Piercing Void Ninpo.

Sky City Tokyo – Successfully complete Chapter 1.

A Captive Goddess – Successfully complete Chapter 4.

The Lycanthropes' Castle – Successfully complete Chapter 7.

Submit, or Die! – Successfully complete Chapter 10.

The Temple of Sacrifice – Successfully complete Chapter 13.

Feat of a Hundred Slashes – Achieve a 100-hit combo with any weapon.

Ultimate Ninja – Defeat 1000 enemies with Hayabusa.

On the Right Track – Clear one Ninja Race course.

Serial Killer – Achieve 50 combo kills.

The PS4 list for Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge now has 48 trophies, including the Platinum trophy. This has been reduced down from the 51 trophies in the PS3 version. As well as the trophies that have been removed from the list, some of the others have changed color. For example, Shinobi and Master Ninja are both now silver trophies, the former once being bronze and the latter gold. This is the new list:

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge PS4 Trophy List

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge Platinum Trophy

Master of the Secret Arts – Obtained all trophies.

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge Gold Trophies

Ultimate Ninja – Cleared the game on Ultimate Ninja difficulty.

Ultimate – Cleared 3 Ultimate Ninja Trials.

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge Silver Trophies

Shinobi – Cleared the game on Normal difficulty.

Mentor – Cleared the game on Hard difficulty.

Master Ninja – Cleared the game on Master Ninja difficulty.

Crystal Skull – Cleared all Tests of Valor.

Golden Scarab – Obtained all Golden Scarabs.

You Got Skills – Unlocked all Ninja Skills for Hayabusa, Ayane, Momiji and Kasumi.

Overlord – Cleared 5 Master Ninja Trials.

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge Bronze Trophies

Obliteration Technique – Successfully mastered the Obliteration Technique.

Ultimate Technique – Successfully mastered an Ultimate Technique.

Ninpo Master – Successfully mastered a Ninpo spell.

Steel on Bone – Successfully mastered the Steel on Bone technique.

Izuna Drop – Successfully mastered the Izuna Drop technique.

The Grip of Murder – Finished Day 1.

Bumpy Ride – Finished Day 2.

Cooperation – Finished Day 2 – Ayane.

Antediluvian Slumber – Finished Day 3.

The Great Escape – Finished Day 4.

The Karma of a Shinobi – Finished Day 5.

Waiting – Finished Day 6.

On Your Own – Finished Day 6 – Ayane.

Advent of the Goddess – Finished Day 7.

Bloody Rage – Reached the maximum karma multiplier during Bloody Rage.

Feat of a Hundred Slashes – Achieved a 100-hit combo.

Katana Expert – Strengthened the Katana to Level 3.

Katana Master – Defeated 1,000 enemies with the Katana.

Dual Sword Expert – Strengthened the Dual Swords to Level 3.

Dual Sword Master – Defeated 1,000 enemies with Dual Swords.

Falcon's Talons Expert – Strengthened the Falcon's Talons to Level 3.

Falcon's Talons Master – Defeated 1,000 enemies with the Falcon's Talons.

Lunar Staff Expert – Strengthened the Lunar Staff to Level 3.

Lunar Staff Master – Defeated 1,000 enemies with the Lunar Staff.

Kusuri-gama Expert – Strengthened the Kusari-gama to Level 3.

Kusuri-gama Master – Defeated 1,000 enemies with the Kusari-gama.

Eclipse Scythe Expert – Strengthened the Eclipse Scythe to Level 3.

Eclipse Scythe Master – Defeated 1,000 enemies with the Eclipse Scythe.

Fuma Kodachi Expert – Strengthened the Fuma Kodachi to Level 3.

Fuma Kodachi Master – Defeated 1,000 enemies with the Fuma Kodachi.

Heavenly Dragon Expert – Strengthened the Heavenly Dragon to Level 3.

Heavenly Dragon Master – Defeated 1,000 enemies with the Heavenly Dragon.

Shrouded Moon Expert – Strengthened the Shrouded Moon to Level 3.

Shrouded Moon Master – Defeated 1000 enemies with the Shrouded Moon.

Kunoichi – Cleared all chapters with Ayane, Momiji, and Kasumi.

Initiate – Cleared 10 Acolyte Trials.

Veteran – Cleared 10 Mentor Trials.

Prestige – Cleared 5 Leader Trials.

