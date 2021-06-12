Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Siege will be getting crossplay between Xbox and PlayStation at the start of 2022. At the same time players will be able to carry over their progression across any of the platforms on which the game can be played.

Rainbow Six Siege will launch on Google Stadia on June 30. From that date, players on PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna will be able to play together and share progression. Console players will have to wait a bit longer, though. Crossplay won’t arrive for PlayStation and Xbox platforms until early 2022. When it does arrive, players will be able to have unified account progression between all of these platforms.

Before then, the North Star season is due to begin on June 14. The season introduces new Operator Mina “Thunderbird” Sky. She comes from the Nakoda First Nation who reside in the northern prairies of North America. Her back story was explored in a new anime short shown during the presentation.

Thunderbird is a defender whose gadget will be Kóna Stations, which allow players on either side to use their charge to heal themselves. Each player can heal to 130HP or be revived if they’re down but not out. She’ll also come with light armor. Her arsenal includes the SPEAR .308 or SPAS-15 as a main weapon, and the BEARING 9 or Q-929 as a sidearm. The new season will also include another reworking of the Favela map, tweaks to many other Operators, new armor system, death recap, and a few other bug fixes and gameplay improvements, such as changes to minor environment destruction.

The North Star season is the second of the game’s Year 6 schedule of content that began with Crimson Heist. This added new operator Flores, a new secondary gadget and a new Elite skin for Kali. It also reworked the Border map. Later on in the year, Season 3 will add an Operator from Croatia and will add minor tweaks to three of the game’s current maps. Season 4 will add an Operator from Ireland while making more significant changes to Outback.

[Source: Ubisoft]