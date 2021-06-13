Devolver Digital has always bucked the trend when it comes to E3, preferring to go it alone than join in with the celebrations. Their MaxPass+ show ribbed the latest trend for subscription models, telling players they can sign up to their completely free MaxPass+ subscription service right now. The “no-cost subscription service for top tier consumers […] unlocks access to dozens, possibly hundreds of dozens of premium purchases available only to the most important users”. For PlayStation players, those premium titles included the newly-revealed Trek to Yomi and Shadow Warrior 3, of which we a got another glimpse at the chaotic gameplay.

Trek to Yomi

Leonard Menchiari has teamed up with Flying Wild Hog to create Trek to Yomi, a 2.9d hack and slash title coming to PlayStation 5 in 2022. Young swordsman Hiroki promised his dying Master he would protect his town and its inhabitants. To do so he has to travel beyond life and death to confront his inner demons and find his true destiny. Flying Wild Hog summarized the game’s main features:

Cinematic Presentation

Breathtaking camera angles and striking visuals in the spirit of classic samurai film create a true cinematic experience in Trek to Yomi. Stylish Combat

Engage vicious swordsmen and supernatural beings with a streamlined combat system based around the traditional weapons of the samurai. Mythic Storytelling

Experience an enthralling story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil and heroic return to make good on his failed promise to save the people he swore to protect. Thrilling Soundtrack

The thrilling action and somber moments are set against a memorable score designed to feel authentic to the time and place of feudal Japan.

Shadow Warrior 3

Flying Wild Hog kicked off the show with another look at the frenetic gameplay for the upcoming Shadow Warrior 3. The game will introduce free running and a grappling hook for the first time as Lo Wang teams up with his “former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick” Orochi Zilla to capture an ancient dragon they once freed from imprisonment. Along the way, they need to find a dead god’s mask and a dragon’s egg, as well as using magic and an impressive arsenal to take down the Shadowlands. The game will be released on PlayStation 4 later this year.

The publisher also unveiled a range of “comfortable yet unaffordable formalwear”. This includes a Premium Access Business Attire suit and matching tie, and a non-fuckwithable tape, the only physical VHS copy of the show. Both are unfortunately sold out but there are still tank tops and t-shirts to be pre-ordered.