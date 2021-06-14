The protagonist of Life is Strange True Colors will be able to read the emotions and thoughts of NPCs using her psychic powers and influence the outcome of events in various ways. Called “Psychic Empathy,” protagonist Alex Chen will have to use her newfound powers to solve the mystery of her brother’s death. Square Enix’s new gameplay trailer goes in-depth into the various ways players can learn and act upon new information gathered using these skills.

Over the course of the game, players will encounter other characters with glowing auras. These auras will change in color depending on what emotional state that the character is in. Purple, for example, will represent fear, while blue will symbolize sadness and red anger. By using her powers on these characters, Alex will be able to hear what the character is thinking and uncover new secrets.

In the trailer, for example, Alex finds out a secret a character is keeping from their partner. Alex can therefore decide to intervene and tell the partner the truth or decide to keep her distance. These actions, they explain, will affect the outcome of the game similar to how past Life is Strange franchises featured branching narratives.

If characters are feeling particularly strong emotions, Alex can cause a “Nova” which will change the game’s surroundings according to the character’s feelings. During this supernatural event, Alex can see fragments of the character’s memories, and use them to solve the person’s particular crises. There is a risk, however; some of the characters’ crises may not be easily solvable, with the trailer noting that some may actually hold a “life-threatening” amount of power.

Get a better look at the psychic gameplay via the Life is Strange True Colors Power and Consequence trailer below:

Life is Strange: True Colors will release for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 10, 2021. Deck Nine, the studio behind the series’ prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm, is developing the game.

[Source: YouTube]