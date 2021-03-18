The next title in the Life is Strange series is Life is Strange: True Colors, featuring a new story, protagonist, and supernatural power. Square Enix also announced the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, featuring enhanced editions of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, which will be included with the Ultimate Edition of True Colors and sold as a standalone pack.

True Colors tells the story of a new character, 21-year-old Alex Chen, who has been brought to life by actress Erika Mori. She’s travelled to the small mining town of Haven Springs in the mountains of Colorado to rekindle a relationship with her estranged brother. Unfortunately he ends up dead in an “accident.” Kept hidden throughout her life so far, Alex finally decides to use her psychic power of Empathy to find the truth behind her brother’s death. She can experience, absorb, and manipulate other people’s strong emotions, as well as see them as colored auras, to get the answers she needs. The problem is the town has many dark secrets and some are better left undiscovered.

While players will still need to make tough decisions and deal with the consequences, the game won’t be quite as linear as previous entries. Players will be able to explore Haven’s streets, stores, and hidden spaces, meeting new characters like park ranger Ryan and radio DJ and LARP enthusiast Steph. There will be options to help other people throughout the town, as well as solving optional puzzles.

Square Enix promised they would reveal a new Life is Strange game today during the premiere episode of Square Enix Presents. The game is being developed by Deck Nine Games after Square Enix parted ways with original developer Dontnod. Deck Nine’s Vice President Jeff Litchford promises to build on what they learned through the creation of series prequel Life is Strange: Before The Storm:

It has been such an honor to return to the vibrant, emotive, and impactful world of Life is Strange. We are delighted to share this new story with you: a story of empathy, human connection, and the struggle to find a place to call home. All of the advancements in storytelling, development technology, and premium voice acting that we have made since Life is Strange: Before the Storm will allow players to be more immersed in the compelling world of Life is Strange: True Colors than ever before.

One of the biggest changes to the franchise is the game will not be episodic, instead releasing in its entirety as a single game. The result is that Life is Strange: True Colors will be available both digitally and at retail from day one. Aside from the standard edition of the game, there’s a Deluxe Edition and an Ultimate Edition. Pre-ordering any of these versions will reward players with four extra in-game outfits for Alex. The Deluxe Edition will also include access to the Steph DLC chapter, Wavelengths, which hasn’t been detailed at this time. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Edition will grant access to the DLC chapter and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.

The Remastered Collection was also revealed during the show. Both Life is Strange and Before the Storm will receive improved visuals and animations. If you don’t fancy paying out for the Ultimate Edition of True Colors, the collection will be available as a stand-alone purchase later this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

Life is Strange: True Colors is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia on September 10.

[Source: Square Enix]