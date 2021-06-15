Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart released to universal acclaim last week, and while much of the discourse surrounded its gorgeous visuals and light-hearted fun, there were quite a few discussions about its $70/£70 price tag, especially because of the game’s length. Turns out, despite all the hoopla, gamers are willing to pay the asking price depending on the title.

As reported by Games Industry, Rift Apart‘s first week sales at UK retail were on par with games like New Pokémon Snap and Monster Hunter: Rise, making it the second biggest physical launch for a PlayStation 5 game behind Insomniac Games’ own Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is priced much lower since it’s an expansion. In fact, Rift Apart‘s launch sales surpassed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s PS5 launch sales. The game also sold three times more than Returnal did at launch, but Rift Apart is an accessible experience for all ages unlike the Housemarque title.

Overall, Rift Apart is the biggest physical launch for a Ratchet & Clank game by “quite a big” margin, according to data obtained by Games Industry. Digital data isn’t available at the moment, but we can’t imagine Rift Apart not doing well on that front either.

Here are the top ten best-selling games at UK retail for the week ending June 12th:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart FIFA 21 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin’s Creeed Valhalla Minecraft (Switch) Resident Evil: Village Chivalry 2 Miitopia

We’ll update our readers when digital sales charts and NPD sales data for the United States become available.

[Source: Games Industry]