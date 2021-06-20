Knockout City is a multiplayer dodgeball – sorry, dodgebrawl – game but that hasn’t stopped players from coming up with fan theories about its world. Velan Studios’ CEO and co-founder, Karthik Bala, took notice and has told GameSpot that the studio plans to flesh out Knockout City‘s lore and innovate on its storytelling going forward.

“The fan base is asking for more lore and there are already really fun fan theories about the DJ on the moon and Malcolm Magpie,” said Bala. “We always intended Knockout City to be action in the foreground and narrative in in the background. There’s a lot of visual storytelling and we’re doing some pretty cool things where the narrative supports the gameplay but doesn’t get in the way. There are clues already in Season 1 – that players haven’t found yet – as to what’s coming in Season 2.”

This approach isn’t much different from other multiplayer titles like Overwatch, and it has worked well for them. More recently, DICE announced that Battlefield 2042 will drop a traditional single-player campaign in favor of storytelling through multiplayer.

“We’re also planning to introduce some new innovations to storytelling in future seasons that’s going to help us develop out the lore, which we think fans are going to love,” Bala added in the same interview with GameSpot. “It’s still 100 percent multiplayer action, but an interesting new way to build out more narrative around that action.”

Knockout City pleasantly surprised players and critics upon release. The game welcomes all types of players with simple mechanics, but is equally challenging to master. For more on Knockout City, check out our review.

[Source: GameSpot]