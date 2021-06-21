The Last of Us Part II just turned one, and Naughty Dog has been celebrating the occasion with fans on social media. Alongside releasing a new merchandise collection, the developer penned a heartfelt letter to fans, thanking them for their support and stressing that their support will continue to “fuel” the team as it works on its “next set of games.”

That last part confirms that Naughty Dog has multiple video game projects in the works, one of which is presumably the much-awaited multiplayer portion of The Last of Us II. Other project(s) have been kept tightly under wraps, leading fans to piece together clues from job advertisements.

Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann previously teased that the studio has multiple “cool” projects in the works, but fans will have to wait for more information. Speculation suggests that the team is working on a new IP.

Part of the anniversary letter reads:

The development and release of The Last of Us Part II has been a deeply personal and emotional journey for us. The game came out in the middle of a world-wide pandemic. We’ve sorely missed meeting all of you at public events over the last year to celebrate and talk about the game. In fact, one of our biggest bummers is that we’ve yet to celebrate the launch of the game physically with everyone that has worked on it! On behalf of everyone that worked on The Last of Us Part II, thank you! We love you! And as we work on our next set of games, know that your support continues to fuel us!

We’ll update our readers when we have new information about Naughty Dog’s mystery projects.

[Source: Naughty Dog]