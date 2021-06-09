ResetEra users have spotted several new job listings on Naughty Dog’s website, which state that the studio aims to “bring the same level of ambition and quality of our signature, story-driven games” to its “unique” standalone multiplayer project.

The job listings likely refer The Last of Us Part II‘s multiplayer component.

A job description for Gameplay Scripter reads:

Embark on Naughty Dog’s newest adventure – the studio’s first standalone multiplayer game! We’re seeking to bring the same level of ambition and quality of our signature, story-driven games to this unique multiplayer project. This is a rare opportunity to make an impact in your discipline and craft an experience that will be enjoyed and shared by millions of players around the world. Our powerful scripting language is foundational both to our trademark polish as well as the rapid prototyping of new systems and mechanics. If you know how to get impressive results from a game engine quickly and are excited join an innovative multiplayer team, we’d love to talk to you!

Naughty Dog has yet to detail The Last of Us II‘s multiplayer but from what we have heard so far, it looks like the studio is going all out and making a full-fledged experience. While single-player is Naughty Dog’s forte, it seems that we’ll be seeing more online experiences going forward.

Naughty Dog previously said that it has several “cool” projects in the works, which it will reveal in due course.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: ResetEra]