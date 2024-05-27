Neil Druckmann Never Said Naughty Dog’s New Game Will Redefine Gaming

Neil Druckmann has said that his own employer misquoted his comments about the new Naughty Dog game. Last week, an interview with Druckmann published on Sony’s corporate website quoted him as saying that the studio’s next game will “redefine mainstream perceptions of gaming,” which raised eyebrows.

Druckmann’s comments drew some criticism as some felt that he came across quite arrogant in his interview. In response, the Naughty Dog head honcho published the full text he shared with Sony for publishing. Oddly, nowhere in his entire response did he say anything about redefining mainstream perceptions of games.

“In editing my rambling answers in my recent interview with Sony, some of my words, context, and intent were unfortunately lost,” Druckmann said, avoiding an accusatory tone for Sony. “Well, here’s the full long rambling answer for the final question about our future game…”

You can read what Druckmann really said below. Spoiler: He didn’t say much about his next game at all.

In editing my rambling answers in my recent interview with SONY, some of my words, context, and intent were unfortunately lost. Well, here's the full long rambling answer for the final question about our future game… pic.twitter.com/tVuxX3LYJF — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) May 25, 2024

This whole exchange is quite bizarre since someone made up comments that were never made. Naughty Dog has been very tight-lipped about its projects, so it’s unlikely we’ll hear something meaningful anytime soon.