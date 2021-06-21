Rumor has it that publishing giant Electronic Arts’ Motive Studio is set to announce the revival of “an established IP” next month and fans are speculating that it’s Dead Space.

This report came from Venture Beat journalist and insider Jeff Grubb (via Video Games Chronicle), whose information has been pretty accurate in the past. Grubb is the one who first leaked Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

“I think you’ll be happy,” Grubb previously teased. Last week, he said that we’ll see the mystery project next month “if we’re not dead first.” The latter part of his statement has fans hoping to see Dead Space again.

As VGC pointed out, EA motive general manager Patrick Klaus said last October that the team is working on several unannounced projects. He wrote:

In addition to Star Wars: Squadrons, we’re also working on several unannounced projects. Innovation is tough, but it’s also exciting and energizing. With our new mission, we’re trying a lot of things and testing many ideas which you can’t get attached to, as iteration and experimentation are healthy and a key to finding something great. The team is super talented and we’re all striving to make aspirational games that push the boundaries of what players expect now and into the future.

At the moment, the revival of Dead Space is a mix of speculation and wishful thinking at best. Until an official announcement is made, we’d advise keeping expectations in check. However, given Grubb’s record, we’re fairly confident that we will hear something from EA soon.

[Source: VGC]