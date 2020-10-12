EA Motive Studio head Patrick Klaus has revealed that the developer is working on “several” unannounced projects alongside Star Wars: Squadrons.

In an update published on EA’s official website, Klaus said that Motive developers are trying and testing “many” ideas and are striving to make games that push boundaries.

“Innovation is tough, but it’s also exciting and energizing,” wrote Klaus. “With our new mission, we’re trying a lot of things and testing many ideas which you can’t get attached to, as iteration and experimentation are healthy and a key to finding something great. The team is super talented and we’re all striving to make aspirational games that push the boundaries of what players expect now and into the future.”

Klaus added a note of appreciation for the “incredibly talented human beings” at Motive, but noted that no one is perfect and “we must course correct occasionally.”

“We have a lot to learn and a lot to prove – and that’s okay,” Klaus continued. “We need to be humble and embrace this. We are ONE team, always, through the good days and the bad days. We’ll never compromise on this.”

Elsewhere, Klaus expressed his excitement over rejoining EA. He believes that the company has changed a lot since his first stint. “There are many inspiring projects, strong leaders and amazing people that deeply care about the studio members and are simply focused on making great games,” he concluded.

What would our readers like to see next from EA Motive Studio?

[Source: EA]