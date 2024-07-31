New Battlefield Game Will Be One of EA’s ‘Most Ambitious’ Games Ever

A new Battlefield game is in development at multiple EA studios and will be one of the publisher’s “most ambitious projects” yet, according to CEO Andrew Wilson. Information on the upcoming is scarce, but the executive stressed that Battlefield is a priority for the publisher.

What do we know about the new Battlefield game?

Wilson made his comments about the new Battlefield game during EA’s investor call on Tuesday, as GameSpot reported. “This is not just one of our top priorities,” he said, “it is also one of the most ambitious projects in our history. We have brought together the best team and the resources and technology they need to deliver an epic Battlefield experience.”

Wilson didn’t reveal much about the new Battlefield game, though he described fans’ enthusiasm for the franchise. Teams from DICE, Motive, Criterion, and Ripple Effect are all tapped to work on Battlefield. Wilson previously described the next game as a “reimagination” of Battlefield and part of “a truly connected ecosystem.” What that means isn’t exactly clear, though it did make some fans a little nervous. EA expects the next title to releases in 2025 or later, and the game still lacks an official title.

In addition to the new Battlefield game, the call saw CFO Stuart Canfield talk at length about the current crop of EA Sports titles. The company reports “record week-one engagement” from College Football 25, which launched on July 19. “We are only 11 days post-launch,” he said, “but we are very excited about the opportunity to significantly grow our American football community.”