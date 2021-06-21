Tekken X Street Fighter Seems to Have Been Officially Canned

Tekken X Street Fighter is apparently no more. The writing has been on the wall for quite some time but the official confirmation came from Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada.

“Development stopped but we got about 30 percent done,” Harada said during a recent episode of Harada’s Bar on YouTube, as spotted by Twitter user HelloMrBrahms. “We wanted to show it but the project died.”

Rest in peace.

Tekken X Street Fighter was first announced in 2010. In 2016, Harada told GameSpot that development was on hold because of Street Fighter V‘s release and then impending release of Tekken 7. Apparently, the development team did not want to split the communities.

When we develop fighting games, we try to keep the core community in mind as well as the wider audience that wants to play these games. But currently the situation is with fighting games, you have Street Fighter V that just released – a lot of people are playing that fervently – and there’s a large crowd out there waiting for Tekken 7. We don’t want to split these communities, so a good window in which to release Tekken X Street Fighter is something that’s become difficult recently. So it’s on hold for the moment.

Harada added that Street Fighter X Tekken also released prior to the aforementioned titles, which was still being updated at the time. Apparently, Bandai Namco Entertainment was looking for the right opportunity to release Tekken X Street Fighter. Welp, that won’t be happening now.

Any of our readers disappointed? Share your condolences below.

[Source: ResetEra]