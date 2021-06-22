Over the weekend, People Can Fly revealed they were making changes to the drop rates of Legendary items in Outriders. Those changes have arrived as part of today’s update that also adds more controller customization options and improves multiplayer connectivity.

The changes to Legendary items include increasing their drop rate by 100% across the entire game, increasing the pool of items dropped by the Chrysaloid and Yagak bosses. Items can now be dropped from enemies at any level; for example, the Ugake Cowl will no longer be limited to enemies at level 48 or higher. A Legendary Anti-Duplication System has been added to try to reduce the amount of duplicate items players will find. Finally, improvements to the luck system mean players shouldn’t go for long periods of time during the endgame without finding a Legendary item.

Alongside the changes to the Legendary items comes a number of general bug fixes and gameplay improvements. These include extra options and settings for controller customization, as well as improved multiplayer connectivity. You can see a full list of the changes below.

Outriders June 22 Update Patch Notes

We’ve made some changes to the Legendary Drops.

Legendary Drop Rates, across the board, increased by 100%

Legendary Level Brackets have been removed, so that all Legendary items can drop at any level. Previously, some items could only drop from enemies of certain levels or above. For example, the Ugake Cowl could only drop from enemies of level 48 or higher.

Legendary Anti-Duplication System implemented This system will mean that if a character has an item in their inventory or stash and a duplicate item is rolled, the dropped item will be re-rolled once. Note that this system does not guarantee that every drop will be unique. Rather, it is designed to provide a second roll at avoiding a duplicate.

Scripted Boss Loot (Chrysaloid, Yagak) are now able to drop all non-class specific Legendary Helmets This change will improve the variety of items in the Campaign. Previously, these bosses would only drop a selection of Legendaries (the same pool that was available in the Demo as well as the Cannonball Helmet).

The Luck system has been improved and players should no longer experience very long droughts without a Legendary item dropped during endgame. The base scaling of Legendaries dropping through higher difficulty levels still applies, so you may will still want to farm as high as possible.



General Patch Notes

[CONSOLES] Added extra options and settings for controller customization including Deadzones, Look Sensitivity, Acceleration and Legacy layouts

Made improvements to multiplayer connectivity

Earthborn Gear / Hell’s Ranger DLC equipment can now be scrapped

Fixed an issue that was causing old inventory items to be marked as new.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from running if they were stunned while using the Trickster’s Cyclone skill.

[EDIT for clarity] Fixed a bug that allowed a combination of two closely timed attacks to result in visual one-hit kill on players, from Alpha Perforo’s and Behemoths / Brood Mothers

Fixed a bug that caused the Scrap Grenade projectile to be blocked by dead enemies.

Fixed a bug that caused Feed the Flames’ Ash effect to not trigger properly in multiplayer.

Fixed a bug that caused Weapon mod ‘Ravenous Locust’ to not deal damage if used together with the ‘Weightlessness’ mod.

Mitigated an issue whereby players could get stuck in an animation after using Gravity Jump in multiplayer.

Crash Fixes.

[Source: Reddit]