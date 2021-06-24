Final Fantasy VII Remake Co-Director, Motomu Toriyama, has revealed that the game originally featured a pole dancing scene that was cut due to its potential impact on rating.

In an interview published on Square Enix’s official website, Toriyama was extensively quizzed about the popular Honey Bee Inn, the Wall Market, and Cloud’s dance-off, during which he made this revelation. The development team brought on professional dancers with experience of creating burlesque shows to choreograph the Honey Bee Inn show. The team went through “multiple recordings and corrections.”

“Initially, for example, there was a pole dancing scene included, which meant that filming began on an elaborate set,” said Toriyama. “We decided to take that part out due to the impact on the rating!”

Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s developers were pleased with the results, and players’ positive response to the Honey Bee Inn.

“This scene is a key example of something that was changed dramatically from the original Final Fantasy VII,” Toriyama added. “I was a bit worried about what fans of the original game would think, but the whole scene got a much more enthusiastic reception than I could ever have hoped for, so I was quite relieved. Going forward, I’m sure some parts of the remake will differ significantly from the original. I hope this scene can be a good example of how to approach such changes.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Episode INTERmission recently released for the PlayStation 5. Make sure to check out our review for more on the game.

[Source: Square Enix via IGN]