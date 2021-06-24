As 2021’s Pride Month comes to a close, Sony has released a free rainbow theme for the PS4, as well as a bespoke list of games on the PlayStation store that highlight LGBTQ+ characters and themes. Additionally, it has also reiterated its support for the LGBTQ+ community through partnerships with organizations such as The Trevor Project and Gayming Magazine.

The list of Pride 2021 games includes over 50 titles on the PS4 and PS5, many of which feature LGBTQ+ characters such as The Last of Us 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Night in the Woods. In addition to the list of games, Sony has also curated a “PlayStation Pride Playlist” on Spotify which features various songs ranging from ’80s hits like George Michael to more modern artists like Frank Ocean.

Users can redeem the free static rainbow PS4 theme through the PS Store. Doing so provides users with a beautiful rainbow-themed background for their PS4 (seen in the header image above). Unfortunately, because the PS5 doesn’t support themes, this theme is limited to the last-gen console. Each voucher code is separated by region, and you can check out each region’s code below:

America: GBX2-ELNK-R5KE

Europe: XQF7-9JN4-3NQM

Japan: CKDB-GDN3-637B

Korea: PDJR-T6NH-B49Q

Other Asian countries and regions: DQM5-2LNC-T6KL

Sony has also been working with organizations such as The Trevor Project, which helps provide crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ people, and the Tokyo Rainbow Pride event hosted in Japan, among many others. Internally, Sony has established the [email protected] employee network group, which helps connect LGBTQ+ members of the company. Last January, Sony Interactive Entertainment also received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

Sony notes that it will continue to support the LGBTQ+ community throughout the year and beyond Pride Month by working with Gayming Magazine and other partners to promote representation and inclusiveness in the video game industry. The [email protected] group will also be hosting educational virtual events to “celebrate and spotlight the LGBTQ+ community.”

[Source: SIE Blog]